71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas trees may be a necessary casualty in water crisis

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cartoon missed the mark
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
An aerial photo shows a Google data center on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayeh ...
LETTER: Data centers and water use
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
October 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In her Saturday letter, Stephanie Steffen bemoans the fact that ash trees are dying in Las Vegas. She tells us that they are doing so because the grass beneath them has been removed as part of Southern Nevada’s water retention practices. I ask her one simple question: Are the ash trees endemic to this part of the country?

Ms. Steffen calls them “legacy trees.” I don’t know what that means. Does she mean that they were there before she came on the scene? If the trees are not a natural part of the desert ecosystem, then, yes, reduction in water supply could mean their demise. And, yes, that is exactly what a long-term, extensive drought means for a number of plants brought to our valley.

I am very sorry to see the trees die, but it has nothing to do with an emperor without clothes and everything to do with the drought and water conservation. You may not like the drought. I know I don’t. But those trees will not be the last species to be lost to the valley if it continues.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Free speech goes both ways
Ken Christian Boulder City

Free speech works both ways. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Another way to soak customers for NV Energy
Barry Perea Las Vegas

While NV Energy officials say they want to make sure consumers don’t experience disruptions to service, it seems the way they intend to do this is by making Las Vegas homeowners live in a hot house.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Congress must assert itself
William Pates Las Vegas

This is getting too scary. It is time for Congress to take back control of what is supposed to be a division of powers.

MORE STORIES