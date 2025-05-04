LETTER: Las Vegas visitation is down

The Wednesday article “Vegas visitation stumbles” provided reasons for the decline, from Donald Trump’s tariffs to traffic and other factors. I found it amusing that the one thing that wasn’t mentioned was greed. We have fees for this, fees for that, fees for fees. Insane room rates, high-priced food and entertainment, tight slots, pay to park and who knows what else?

When we moved to town in the mid-1990s our family of five could go to the Sahara dinner buffet for $25. We got free parking and reasonably priced show tickets. Good value no longer exists, and people do not like being ripped off.

We never visit the Strip, and I don’t know many locals who do unless it’s for work. The corporate beans counters are doing a “good” job killing the goose that laid the golden egg. Shame.