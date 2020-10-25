LETTER: Las Vegas voter has interesting experience at the polls
Too many inconsistencies.
My wife and I voted recently. Our experience left us confused and concerned. We brought our mail-in packets with us to be turned in so we could vote in person. The following were our individual experiences:
Me: I handed my mail-in ballot to the attendant. He opened the packet and wrote “spoiled” on each page and put the ballot into a pouch that seemed to contain other ballots.
Wife: Attendant took packet un-opened and put it into a pouch that seemed to contain other packets.
Me: Attendant could not read the back of my driver’s license with the scanner and had to enter all info by hand.
Wife: No problem.
Me: I tried to write my signature for verification on the pad with the electronic pencil. Failed. My signature was unreadable, even to me. The system verified it.
Wife: No problem.
Me: As I voted, there was a person standing directly behind me waiting to use my machine. No privacy was afforded.
Wife: No issues.
These inconsistencies may have been due to human or equipment errors. But, in either case, they certainly didn’t instill confidence and certainly require equipment fixes as well as attendant retraining.