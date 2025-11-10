LETTER: Las Vegas will never top LA as film capital

UNLV President Chris Heavey is absolutely correct about UNLV’s reputation as a top-notch hospitality school (Nov. 2 commentary). If I were interested in this field, I would head to Nevada to learn the craft. But USC, UCLA and Loyola Marymount are top-notch film schools. All located in California. Top-notch students will head to Nevada to learn hospitality skills and to California to learn how to make a movie. No amount of subsidy dollars will change that fact.