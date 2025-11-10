62°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas will never top LA as film capital

LETTER: The real problem on the Strip is the resort fee
LETTER: U.S. veterans standing in food pantry lines
LETTER: Expanding federal programs meant for the truly poor.
LETTER: Bill Gates and climate change
Ken Kjelson Fontana, California
November 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

UNLV President Chris Heavey is absolutely correct about UNLV’s reputation as a top-notch hospitality school (Nov. 2 commentary). If I were interested in this field, I would head to Nevada to learn the craft. But USC, UCLA and Loyola Marymount are top-notch film schools. All located in California. Top-notch students will head to Nevada to learn hospitality skills and to California to learn how to make a movie. No amount of subsidy dollars will change that fact.

LETTER: Free parking on the Strip for locals
Gerald Malone Henderson

Recently, we locals got a wonderful surprise when we visited The Bellagio. Turns out the locals can park for free for three hours.

LETTER: Eastside Cannery is perfect for the homeless
David Livingston Las Vegas

Edward Vodek recent letter about the Eastside Cannery being considered for a shelter and rehabilitation center for the homeless was spot on.

LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers
Mick Kilburn Pahrump

When choosing to send your children to a charter schools, you might want to consider some of the derogatory aspects of being a charter school teacher.

