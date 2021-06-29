94°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas woman who killed 2 dogs needs tough punishment

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
June 28, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
With regard to the woman who intentionally left her two dogs in the garage without food or water during one of our worst heat waves (“Woman charged with killing 2 dogs,” Thursday Review-Journal), let’s hope our judicial system metes out an appropriate punishment. We haven’t seen much evidence of that in past egregious cases, unfortunately.

The free adoption events conducted by shelters serve only to make it easy for anyone to acquire animals, which isn’t the wisest approach to rehoming a pet and often puts those animals at risk. If the courts choose to set animal abusers free to go back out and repeat their offenses, let’s at least not make it easy for them.

