LETTER: Las Vegas’ worst bet
Where the suckers go to in Las Vegas
To paraphrase P. T. Barnum: “There’s a sucker born every minute”, and they’re all headed to the Palms Casino.
Where the suckers go to in Las Vegas
To paraphrase P. T. Barnum: “There’s a sucker born every minute”, and they’re all headed to the Palms Casino.
As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.
The A’s are playing their first games in Las Vegas starting June 8, 2026, as a soft opening for their future city.
It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle.
“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable.
Thoughts revealed on the new Boulder Highway project.
Las Vegas used to be a place where people would come here for good inexpensive food, free drinks when they gambled and inexpensive entertainment.
Too many voters can’t name their city councilmembers, school board trustees, or district attorney yet these officials shape our lives every day.
I read the Saturday letter from Brett Sears, and his valid concern was the $610 cost to spay/neuter an animal in east Las Vegas.
Everyone seems to assume endless sprawl is “reasonable,” but to whom and on what basis?
Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.