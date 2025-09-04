84°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas’ worst bet

LETTER: Warrants remain a must
LETTER: A’s need a better opponent in Las Vegas
LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this
LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas
September 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

To paraphrase P. T. Barnum: “There’s a sucker born every minute”, and they’re all headed to the Palms Casino.

LETTER: Warrants remain a must
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.

LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle.

LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base
John Fields Las Vegas

“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable.

LETTER: Las Vegas’ deals have gone away
Brian Adrian Las Vegas

Las Vegas used to be a place where people would come here for good inexpensive food, free drinks when they gambled and inexpensive entertainment.

LETTER: What voters don’t know can hurt them
Phil Winter Henderson

Too many voters can’t name their city councilmembers, school board trustees, or district attorney yet these officials shape our lives every day.

LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.

