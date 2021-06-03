LETTER: Laundering money through Washington

Maybe if the federal government hadn’t grown so big, we could just keep those tax dollars here and spend them on Nevada priorities.

(The Associated Press)

In her Sunday commentary (“Nevada’s fair share”), Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno advocates for the creation of a state agency to help Nevada receive its “fair share” in federal grant money. So Nevadans send their tax dollars to the federal government and then spend state tax dollars to beg for some of it back.

Maybe if the federal government hadn’t grown so big, we could just keep those tax dollars here and spend them on Nevada priorities. Then we wouldn’t have to pay two sets of bureaucrats or spend the money on only what Washington allows.

I am not against the bill, just commenting on the insanity of the situation.