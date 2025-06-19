LETTER: Law and order?

Where was Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2020, when he sent the rioters to the Capitol in an attempted coup to interrupt the transfer of power? Where was this man of “law and order” when Capitol officers were assaulted by the rioters with clubs, poles, canes and bear spray and chanting “hang Mike Pence” while destroying offices and threatening those inside?

He was in his dining room, watching the events unfold on television. His staff and some members of Congress were begging him to call off his rioting supporters, but he refused to intercede. Then, after 187 minutes, Mr. Trump reluctantly asked his army of insurrectionist to cease the assault. Where was his profound respect for law and order then that he seems to have now?

Then, Mr. Trump pardoned the approximately 1,500 rioters, 600 or so who were charged with assaulting the Capitol police.

This message is not in support of protesters who commit acts of violence, destroy property or harm law enforcement, military members or anybody. Those people should be prosecuted. But those who gather peaceably to voice their protests should not be intimidated, detained, doused in tear gas or otherwise harmed.

Mr. Trump is a mean-spirited, short-sighted, cruel, minimally talented individual whose main concern is himself. We, Americans — Democrats, Republicans, independents, unaffiliated, all of us — need to stand up for democracy.