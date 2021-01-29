LETTER: Lawlessness and the anti-cop movement

In view of America’s state of lawlessness and anti-police movements, minding one’s own business is of paramount importance.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In view of America’s state of lawlessness and anti-police movements, minding one’s own business is of paramount importance. We no longer should challenge anyone we see committing unlawful acts unless those acts are perpetrated upon us personally.

Jose Santa Cruz was allegedly shot dead when challenging an individual who was spraying graffiti on an east valley business (Jan. 21 Review-Journal).

The only time one should confront a bad person is when such person threatens you or family with death or great bodily injury, and you have no means to safely retreat. You may want to consider the suggestion that you never face evil empty handed.