Letters

LETTER: Lawmakers engaged in imporant business in Carson City

William Fullerton III Las Vegas
May 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

As they raced to meet a legislative deadline on Friday, the Democrat majorities in the Nevada Senate and Assembly passed a number of bills. Among them were two measures regarding specialty license plates, one regulating electric scooters and a fourth requiring school districts to allow children to use sunscreen.

With all the problems facing Nevada — rising crime rates, a looming teachers’ strike and budget deficits — it seem that our state representatives and senators are simply diddling while Rome burns. The good people of our state deserve better from our political leaders.

