LETTER: Lawmakers engaged in imporant business in Carson City
Specialty license plates, scooters and sun screeen.
As they raced to meet a legislative deadline on Friday, the Democrat majorities in the Nevada Senate and Assembly passed a number of bills. Among them were two measures regarding specialty license plates, one regulating electric scooters and a fourth requiring school districts to allow children to use sunscreen.
With all the problems facing Nevada — rising crime rates, a looming teachers’ strike and budget deficits — it seem that our state representatives and senators are simply diddling while Rome burns. The good people of our state deserve better from our political leaders.