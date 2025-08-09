LETTER: Lawyer joke

Dogs bark, sharks bite and lawyers sue. It’s in their DNA. Now we read that an attorney is suing the Las Vegas Valley Water District for excessive water use penalties (Wednesday Review-Journal). How entitled and absurd.

Nevada is the driest state in the United States and Lake Mead is at one of its lowest points. There is a more than 10-year drought throughout the Southwest. In response, the district is paying homeowners and businesses to remove grass and encourage desert landscaping. One way to make this change attractive is to reward compliance with rebates and penalize non-compliance with usage fees. Not rocket science. Usage fees are all over — cigarettes, alcohol, etc.

Our entitled attorney, though, feels that he should have his grass, waste water and burden the courts with ridiculous lawsuits rather than acknowledge where he lives and do his part in conservation. I hope the judge hearing the case dismisses it out of hand and the attorney joins the community in water conservation, not waste.