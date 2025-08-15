LETTER: Lawyer makes good points in lawsuit against water district

Sam Castor, the lawyer suing the Las Vegas Valley Water District over its pricing structure, has some legitimate points in his complaint (Aug. 6 Review-Journal). I wish him luck in finding a fair resolution.

When you go back and read the RJ’s Aug. 3 article on the total compensation that some water district employees receive, you really want to back Mr. Castor all the way in his fight. The salaries and compensation are outlandish. Longevity pay, holiday pay buy-back and vacation pay buy-back you seldom hear of in the real world. Who is allowing this excessive pay and benefits? I hope the RJ has opened up a can of worms and somebody will investigate the water district pay system.