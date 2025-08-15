94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Lawyer makes good points in lawsuit against water district

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
More Stories
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Canadians staying away from Las Vegas
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada a sanctuary state?
Greg Brackett Henderson
August 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Sam Castor, the lawyer suing the Las Vegas Valley Water District over its pricing structure, has some legitimate points in his complaint (Aug. 6 Review-Journal). I wish him luck in finding a fair resolution.

When you go back and read the RJ’s Aug. 3 article on the total compensation that some water district employees receive, you really want to back Mr. Castor all the way in his fight. The salaries and compensation are outlandish. Longevity pay, holiday pay buy-back and vacation pay buy-back you seldom hear of in the real world. Who is allowing this excessive pay and benefits? I hope the RJ has opened up a can of worms and somebody will investigate the water district pay system.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Let’s be clear; the Second Amendment does not specifically state who cannot possess a firearm for self and family protection.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation
Greg Cost Henderson

Does a 19 percent increase for goods sound like it would not cause inflation? It’s amazing how people justify what is happening today.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
Bob Anderson Las Vegas

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Legislature, NBA player step up for kids who stutter
Salvador Montoya Ortega Bakersfield, California

Both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

MORE STORIES