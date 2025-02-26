LETTER: Laying off national park employees not a good move
The system is not a bastion of waste or fraud.
Re: Your Thursday story on layoffs at Nevada’s only national park: National park and forest workers should be left out of budget-tightening. The money saved elsewhere is better used to keep recreation available for U.S. citizens and international visitors. Our national parks and forests pay for themselves, especially through foreign visitors paying full price. They are the furthest thing from waste and fraud.