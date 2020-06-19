LETTER: Learn from history, don’t destroy it

If you tear down our statues and remove and deface things that represent what happened in our past, how will future generations learn from our mistakes?

A monument of Robert E. Lee, who was a general in the Confederate Army, is removed in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Do we really want to erase our past, the history of our country?

If you tear down our statues and remove and deface things that represent what happened in our past, how will future generations learn from our mistakes? Symbols of the choices our forefathers made in regard to slavery early in the nation’s history will not be there to teach us and show us how we were able to move forward.

I read in a recent Review-Journal article that French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to stand firm and not remove controversial and colonial-era statues. He said we will not erase any trace or any name from the country’s history. Good for him.

Remember, as the saying goes, if we do not learn from history, then we are doomed to repeat it. If our history is destroyed, how are we to learn from it?