LETTER: Leave Debbie Reynolds Drive the way it is

I would like to think I speak for many Las Vegans when I voice my opposition to the proposal to change the name of Debbie Reynolds Drive to Majestic Plaza Place.

Debbie Reynolds loved Las Vegas, and I believe that Las Vegans loved her.

I recall being at the Super Summer Theater at Spring Mountain Ranch for the outdoor performance of the “Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Debbie came and worked the audience, chair by chair, blanket by blanket, making friendly conversation with each person, graciously thanking them for coming out. She is truly a part of Las Vegas history, and to think of throwing her street name under the bus really riles me. She deserves better from Las Vegas and from the citizens who adored her for the delightful person that she was.

I strongly urge the Clark County Commissioners to vote this bad idea down — way down.