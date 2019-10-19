60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: LeBron James should have kept his mouth shut on China

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
October 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Recently, LeBron James stated that Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey did not understand what his tweet supporting the Hong Kong protestors would cause. However, did Mr. James understand why these people were protesting in the first place?

Mr. James has continued to vent about racial injustice in America and has insulted President Donald Trump on a number of occasions, at one time calling him a bum. Living in America, where freedom of speech abounds, that is his right. But did he ever think about the feedback or ramifications of his words? Can you imagine what would happen if he said those things in China?

Mr. James is all for freedom of speech unless it affects his pocketbook. He fully understands he can insult President Trump all he wants and it won’t affect him financially. But insulting the Chinese president or the country of China? That is entirely a different matter. He quickly becomes silent under those circumstances.

He is a tremendously talented basketball player, one of the best, if not the best, the game has ever seen. Unfortunately, even as a Laker fan, I have lost a lot of respect for him.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The Scott Gragson DUI case
Bob Baker Las Vegas

After reading about the Scott Gragson DUI indictment, I can see that his attorneys must have gone to the Johnnie Cochran class on how to win every time.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump steps in the same sinkhole
Roy Grosser Las Vegas

Isn’t there a pleasant (for Democrats) irony in President Donald Trump’s present difficulties?

Fire investigators examines the path of the Saddleridge fire around a transformer tower suspect ...
LETTER: Fiddling while California burns
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

The fires burn in California and the whole story goes untold. Pacific Gas Electric has been punished into bankruptcy. Its customers are without power and still the place burns.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
LETTER: The NBA’s false front
David Jaronik Pahrump

Thanks to Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney for his Oct. 12 column comparing the NBA and the WWE.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Gun laws don’t work
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

From the day Cain killed Abel, no one has come up with a solution to stop one person from killing another.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
LETTER: Las Vegas has right idea on the homeless
Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas has produced an excellent initiative to address the issue of homeless people camping or sleeping along roads, sidewalks and in public areas.