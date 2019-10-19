LETTER: LeBron James should have kept his mouth shut on China

Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Recently, LeBron James stated that Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey did not understand what his tweet supporting the Hong Kong protestors would cause. However, did Mr. James understand why these people were protesting in the first place?

Mr. James has continued to vent about racial injustice in America and has insulted President Donald Trump on a number of occasions, at one time calling him a bum. Living in America, where freedom of speech abounds, that is his right. But did he ever think about the feedback or ramifications of his words? Can you imagine what would happen if he said those things in China?

Mr. James is all for freedom of speech unless it affects his pocketbook. He fully understands he can insult President Trump all he wants and it won’t affect him financially. But insulting the Chinese president or the country of China? That is entirely a different matter. He quickly becomes silent under those circumstances.

He is a tremendously talented basketball player, one of the best, if not the best, the game has ever seen. Unfortunately, even as a Laker fan, I have lost a lot of respect for him.