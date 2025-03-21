LETTER: Left-wing judges block Trump

In a temporary move, a federal judge orders terrorist gang members flown back to America. Donald Trump is trying to make America safe again and is being stonewalled by left-wing judges and Democrat groups. Illegal criminals should have no rights. They violated our laws by entering our country and continued to commit crimes. Many Americans feel as soon as Mr. Trump does anything that puts America first, the swamp attempts to put the rights of illegal criminals first.

The funny thing is, they do nothing for Americans who served their time and are denied employment because of a criminal record. Illegals get hired without background checks because the countries they come from don’t share information.

If Congress put our rights first, America could see the golden age that President Trump envisions.