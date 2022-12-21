LETTER: Left wing, right wing and the media

FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

I read the Thursday letter by Richard A. Hebert wherein he accuses the Review-Journal of running too many articles by “right-wing pundits,” specifically Victor Davis Hansen. Mr. Hebert omits the fact that the newspaper runs articles by both right- and left-leaning writers. It is a fair newspaper.

For example, Steve Sebelius (among others) is a regular writer and on the left. On the other hand, if Mr. Hebert needs a pure Democrat paper, let me suggest the Sun, which is included within the Review-Journal. The Sun focuses almost 90 percent on left-wing socialism, with its main contributors being the cadre of uber-liberal commentators at The New York Times.

With the vast majority of today’s media owned by the liberal left, it is indeed refreshing to enjoy a paper such as the Review-Journal that is unbiased and caters to all readers.