54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Leftist vitriol and Rush Limbaugh’s death

David A, Meckley Las Vegas
February 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

My mother once told me, “If you cannot say anything nice about a person, say nothing.” The death of Rush Limbaugh certainly brought out all the vile people on the left. How can decent people try to elevate themselves by speaking ill of the dead? This is just another example of the far left leaving decency, unity and respect for others who disagree with their political positions behind.

I disagree with the positions of President Joe Biden. I would never, however, wish him harm or death. He is our president, and all Americans should respect the office and thereby be civil to him while still trying to oppose his ideas.

Fight hard for your political positions but refrain from bringing personal animosities to the table. For four years, we have seen hatred toward Donald Trump as the far left, the media and Big Tech utter the most vile words and lies directed at our former president. We are a decaying society, and only the efforts of all can bring us back from the path of destruction we are traveling.

Rush, rest in peace.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
3
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
4
Holly Madison’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ memoir leads to TV project
Holly Madison’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ memoir leads to TV project
5
Man shot to death outside Las Vegas hookah lounge identified
Man shot to death outside Las Vegas hookah lounge identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bicyclists don’t own the road
Brady Castleberry Las Vegas

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones shows a lack of common sense in pushing a law that favors bicycles on roads that are built for motorized vehicle traffic.