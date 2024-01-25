LETTER: Legal or illegal?

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

In his Saturday letter, Gary Lewey eloquently speaks of the positive contributions of immigrants throughout our history. In his final paragraph he suggests that the concerns of our present influx of immigrants can be mitigated and “effectively managed.” This is just blabber with no solutions, only platitudes.

Nowhere in his narrative does he include the word “legal.” Legal immigration is what is admirable and acceptable. The current influx of millions from anywhere and everywhere — which includes the bad guys along with the good — is unmanageable. Our current open borders are a slap in the face to each and all those Americans who have entered this country legally.

How one can surmise this present policy of a failed administration is good for my country boggles my mind. It is not.