Letters

LETTER: Legislative Democrats and the Electoral College

Nancy Guastaferro Las Vegas
May 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2019 - 9:27 pm

I can’t believe that the Democrat Legislature passed Assembly Bill 186, which would have our state allocate all our electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote in presidential elections. Do they not realize that if this passes, Nevada will be one of the states the candidates will not bother with? Now, we are a swing state and all candidates visit. Instead, they would concentrate on only the big states to get the votes. All the smaller states would have absolutely no say, and you can imagine what states would be the first for federal allocations.

I really don’t think we want just five big states deciding our presidential elections.

