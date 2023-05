FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is limited in his ability to affect significant change thanks to a Democratic majority in the Legislature. But he has taken a step in the right direction by expressing his willingness to negotiate on school choice funding. Here is hoping the Legislature will be encouraged to negotiate on this as well as other issues. Maybe they can actually get some things accomplished.