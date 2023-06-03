82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Legislative Democrats sneak controversial gender proposal through the process

Barry D. Perea Las Vegas
June 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Democratic senators in the Nevada Legislature passed a “last-minute” amendment last week that would fine school boards if they adopted policies restricting biological boys from entering girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, as well as participating in girls’ sports.

They did this on Friday in order to hide their actions hoping parents and the media would not pick up on this because of the long Memorial Day weekend.

The amendment to Assembly Bill 423 passed the Senate with 12 Democrats voting for the measure (with one excused) and all eight Republicans voting against it, according to the Legislature’s website. The measure would enable the Nevada Department of Education to fine school boards $5,000 per day if they attempted to block biological boys from “school facilities or activities.”

It is apparant that the Democrats in our Legislature are going to force schools to allow boys to use girls bathrooms and locker room facilities and to compete with girls in sporting events. There can be no doubt that our Democrat leaders in Carson City get their marching orders from California. I hope parents will remember and vote them out of office.

MOST READ
1
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
3
Bono checks out The Sphere; MMA, WWE also in play
Bono checks out The Sphere; MMA, WWE also in play
4
Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case
Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case
5
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A teachable moment on the U.S. debt
David Beerman North Las Vegas

Thank you to Richard Strickland, whose May 26 letter to the Review-Journal about the federal debt provides a teachable moment for all of us.

More stories
List of vetoed bills growing in Carson City
List of vetoed bills growing in Carson City
OB-GYN claims unfair portrayal as ‘sex fiend’ as hearings end
OB-GYN claims unfair portrayal as ‘sex fiend’ as hearings end
List of vetoed bills growing in Carson City
List of vetoed bills growing in Carson City
Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies
Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies
RJ promotes Carrie Roper to director of digital broadcast
RJ promotes Carrie Roper to director of digital broadcast
Graney: It’s time for a title — Golden Knights in six
Graney: It’s time for a title — Golden Knights in six