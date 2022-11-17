47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Legislature must reform state voting laws

Patricia Cram Las Vegas
November 16, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thank you for Steve Sebelius’s Sunday commentary. He is exactly right: The state Legislature should change the voting law regarding the date a mail ballot can be postmarked. I get it why the Legislature originally decided it would be OK to postmark a ballot up until Election Day, and allow several days past the election to receive and count ballots. But we have seen that, by allowing those rules, we have opened up all the conspiracy theories about cheating and ballot tampering.

If we changed the rules so that ballots must be postmarked one week earlier, it would help avoid all the complaints about why it took so long to count ballots. Mr. Sebelius was right on point.

MOST READ
1
With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders select …
With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders select …
2
Telles investigated in alleged kickback scheme tied to house flipping
Telles investigated in alleged kickback scheme tied to house flipping
3
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
4
Rapper Blueface arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting
Rapper Blueface arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting
5
3 arrested, accused of locking teen in bedroom for over a year
3 arrested, accused of locking teen in bedroom for over a year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Fodder for election deniers
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Judge rules on makeup of signature verification board