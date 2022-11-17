LETTER: Legislature must reform state voting laws

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thank you for Steve Sebelius’s Sunday commentary. He is exactly right: The state Legislature should change the voting law regarding the date a mail ballot can be postmarked. I get it why the Legislature originally decided it would be OK to postmark a ballot up until Election Day, and allow several days past the election to receive and count ballots. But we have seen that, by allowing those rules, we have opened up all the conspiracy theories about cheating and ballot tampering.

If we changed the rules so that ballots must be postmarked one week earlier, it would help avoid all the complaints about why it took so long to count ballots. Mr. Sebelius was right on point.