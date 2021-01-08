LETTER: Legislature needs to re-examine Nevada governor’s emergency powers

(Las Vegas-Review Journal)

The 2021 session of the Legislature begins on Feb. 1. I hope our elected representatives are coming up with legislation to limit our governor’s emergency powers. One thing we have learned in 2020 is that when limits are not imposed upon political power, it is abused.

We now find ourselves in a state of perpetual emergency. Gov. Steve Sisolak has not given us a hint as to when we can begin to return to normal. When will our God-given rights be reinstated? Our lawmakers must do their jobs.