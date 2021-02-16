LETTER: Legislature ponders bill that would rein in governor’s emergency powers

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’m happy to see that the Nevada state Senate will be considering a bill that would put a limit on a governor’s emergency powers. I encourage everyone to read the text of Senate Bill 88. The way it works now, a state of emergency ends when the governor says it ends. SB88 would simply put a limit of 30 days on such powers. At that time, the Legislature would have a vote on continuing the state of emergency.

It is contrary to the basic principles of a representative democracy to instill one person with unlimited powers for an unlimited amount of time. Encourage your state senator to approve this sensible check on power.