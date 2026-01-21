LETTER: Lenient sentences in Clark Counry courtrooms

I read the Review-Journal’s recent article on the man who received probation in the death of a local child. I’m angry with the Clark County district attorney’s office for not pursuing this killer by putting him on trial in front of his peers in hopes of securing a conviction.

This reminds me of the deal that this district attorney made with the former wide receiver of the Raiders upon his drunken driving accident in which a women burned to death in her car.

The excuse is always the same: The DA says he has to live with the facts of the case and what he can prove going to trial. But the facts of the case involving the child are obvious, and this should have never been negotiated. The DA should get in the courtroom and do his job by presenting a factual and emotional case defending the victim, a little boy. Bring justice to the victim — in this case, a child who couldn’t defend himself.

In addition, District Judge Jacqueline Bluth said she had concerns about the deal, but went along with it. Unfortunately, Judge Bluth lacks courage and failed to seek justice for the victim.Until prosecutors and judges obtain backbones, these types of sentences will become too familiar in Clark County.