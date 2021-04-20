LETTER: Lessons from HBO’s “The Pacific”

The poison we fought against is now spreading in our own country.

I recently watched a show called “The Pacific.” It was about the sacrifices of the men and women in World War II. I felt guilty that, as an American, I have let my country fall into the hands of people who want to destroy all that our brave warriors fought for. It’s not only the sacrifices of WWII, but also those of Korea and Vietnam.

People now sit in the Senate and Congress who are pushing an agenda that 50,000 Americans died trying to stop from poisoning Southeast Asia. Ironically, that poison is now spreading through our country.