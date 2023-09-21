74°F
Letters

LETTER: Let the mob stop Vegas cyber crime

September 20, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
An employee at Bellagio pays out a guest in cash after they win at a slot machine on Saturday, ...
An employee at Bellagio pays out a guest in cash after they win at a slot machine on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A perfect solution to the cyberattacks that have plagued the casino industry is to get rid of the massive monopoly that the big corporations have by bringing the mob back to Las Vegas.

This would take it back to the way things were then. It would give the players a chance to win like they used to. The slots were a lot looser back when the casinos were a lot smaller. We hear and see in the papers of the massive wins the casinos make each month, while the playing public (locals and visitors alike) show very little profit. We lost our nice buffets due to the COVID shutdown, thus allowing the businesses to lower their payroll.

How would we accomplish this? Get hold of (former Mayor) Oscar (Goodman); I’m sure he still has a few contacts left.

