LETTER: Let the sun shine

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Have you all noticed the good news? A major airline has told its employees to tear up a recent letter of pending job cuts. The rate of pandemic vaccinations is almost triple what was promised by the new president. Half of the children who were living in poverty will no longer be in that category of financial distress. The Dow Jones is at a new all -time high. School children are all going back to school, with schools receiving the financial support to see to their safety. This is a list of facts. No lies.

Donald who?