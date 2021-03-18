59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Let the sun shine

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
March 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Have you all noticed the good news? A major airline has told its employees to tear up a recent letter of pending job cuts. The rate of pandemic vaccinations is almost triple what was promised by the new president. Half of the children who were living in poverty will no longer be in that category of financial distress. The Dow Jones is at a new all -time high. School children are all going back to school, with schools receiving the financial support to see to their safety. This is a list of facts. No lies.

Donald who?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
2
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger headed for Iowa State
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger headed for Iowa State
3
Furniture ‘megastore’ coming to Las Vegas
Furniture ‘megastore’ coming to Las Vegas
4
Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme
Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme
5
Wells Fargo, Chase customers may not get 3rd stimulus check until Wednesday
Wells Fargo, Chase customers may not get 3rd stimulus check until Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.