74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Let them build!

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, grabs the puck as Calgary Flames' Martin Pospi ...
LETTER: Golden Knights fans getting ripped off
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: A third term for Donald Trump?
Union members and supporters march along the sidewalk during a Culinary Local 226 protest outsi ...
LETTER: Look for the union label
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Everyday Las Vegas workers not sharing in the spoils
Tim Underwood Las Vegas
April 8, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

As a recovered homeless citizen of Las Vegas, I resent Gov. Joe Lombardo’s plan to suck up the few remaining houses available to purchase in Nevada, thus driving up the cost of housing once again and putting more disabled and harassed Nevadans on the street.

As I told Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman a few years ago in a townhall meeting, local governments have created at least half of Nevada’s homeless problem by enacting layers of suffocating regulations. The governor’s Kamala Harris-lite plan is another example of government screwing the little guy by ignoring the true nature of the problem: We do not have enough houses because we have outlawed affordable housing.

Such lackadaisical efforts fuel the foolish cry for rent control, another hyper-regulatory disaster of an idea.

The governor’s scheme, which Ms. Harris introduced last year, does nothing to solve the crisis. It worsens the issue by trimming around the edges. Rather than wasting taxpayer money on hastening the removal of the few remaining houses on the market for the public to buy, a governor with the working class family’s needs in mind should work to remove the legal obstructions to home-building legislative meddlers have been erecting in Nevada for decades.

I worry that my hopes for Nevada’s families and my grandchildren may be in vain, as the political class would have to admit that lawmakers can pass flawed laws, which would demand honesty and humility.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: CCSD is a mess
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Should taxpayers trust the Clark County School District with their money?

MORE STORIES