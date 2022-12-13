LETTER: Let’s be happy that Brittney Griner is home

In response to Forrest Henry’s Saturday letter concerning Brittney Griner, though he never mentioned her by name: If I had a son or daughter kept captive in a Russian penal colony, I would fully support any means possible to get him or her freed. I’m sure Mr. Henry would, too. Being charged with espionage is not quite the same as being charged with having vape-pen cartridges containing hashish oil. A one-for-one exchange brought Ms. Griner home. We should all feel happy for that. Now it’s time to get Paul Whelan home.