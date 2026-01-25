LETTER: Let’s celebrate the beauty of the diversity nature creates

Victor Joecks raised important questions about how we understand gender, but biology isn’t quite as simple as “male or female” checkboxes (“Why those on the left still can’t define ‘woman’,” Jan. 16 column). Most of us fit clearly into those categories, but science shows that sex characteristics — our chromosomes, hormones and development — actually vary more than most people realize.

Every human embryo begins the same way: female by default. Around the seventh week, a gene on the Y chromosome signals the body to start developing male traits. That process usually goes as planned — but sometimes it doesn’t. Variations in genes or hormones can create conditions that blur traditional lines between male and female. Science doesn’t call these a “third sex,” but they show that biology doesn’t always follow neat, binary rules.

And that’s where human experience comes in. For some people, the way their body developed and how they understand themselves don’t perfectly match. That’s not ideology — it’s reality for them.

I think what gets lost in the public debate is humility. Human beings are complex, and none of us chose how we were made. So maybe instead of judging others for not fitting our expectations, we could try understanding the diversity that nature itself creates. Ignoring those variations doesn’t make them go away — it just makes us less human. Before condemning someone else’s path, maybe we should try walking a few steps in their shoes.