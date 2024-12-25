50°F
Letters

LETTER: Let’s consider how much growth Southern Nevada can accomodate

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
December 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Neither of the authors of “Homesteading 2.0” (Dec. 15 Review-Journal) lives in Nevada. Yet, they believe they are qualified to advocate for increased development of our public lands.

To date, much new development has focused on luxury housing and green energy projects, rather than the need for affordable housing. While the authors acknowledge our successful conservation efforts, they fail to mention that current residents are being heavily regulated by the water authority, facing penalties, and pressured to reduce water usage. Lawns are being replaced with desert landscaping, and ongoing development to accommodate growth is contributing to the urban heat island effect. This growth has led to more congested roadways, wildlife encroaching into urban areas due to habitat loss and reduced access to recreational spaces that residents once enjoyed.

One of the defining features of Las Vegas was the open space surrounding the valley, which has long been a unique advantage of living in the Southwest. We must carefully consider how much growth we are willing to support moving forward.

