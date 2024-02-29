LETTER: Let’s educate people about the value of ranked-choice voting

Ranked-choice voting in Nevada will also be a success. Let the will of our people prevail.

If the Review-Journal is in favor of “the candidate who gets the most votes wins” (Sunday editorial) then please lead the way to rid the United States of the Electoral College. It was a compromise to keep the will of the voting majority in check by the wealthy and powerful. It may elect to the presidency someone who did not win the popular vote. It also allowed fake electors from Nevada to try to game the procedure.

If “1-in-20” voters improperly mark ranked-choice ballots (based on one study you cite) then small, additional voter education may be useful.

When the Summerlin development in Las Vegas installed roundabouts to more efficiently direct traffic, there was some initial kerfuffle. The experts did not throw out the plan based on kerfuffle. Keeping roundabouts in place while adding some help for the few who needed it has been a success. Ranked-choice voting in Nevada will also be a success. Let the will of our people prevail.