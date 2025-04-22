LETTER: Let’s focus on the basics in Las Vegas schools

Instead of emphasizing “equity,” our new Clark County School District superintendent should be emphasizing reading, writing and arithmetic.

One Assembly member has introduced Assembly Bill 328 to fund “high-need” positions and pay them a higher salary. These positions would teach English, math, science, etc. The proposal will cost only $250 million and the bill is intended to be temporary. One has to ask: What have they been teaching? Once passed the teachers’ union will make sure it becomes permanent.

If our new superintendent wants to really improve school grades, she can also start with banning cellphones in all grades.