LETTER: Let’s get moving on reopening Las Vegas

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I would like to ask everyone who does not want to halt this nonsensical shutdown why they oppose a reopening of Las Vegas? No one is going to make you leave your home. You can shelter in place for as long as you want.

Almost everything you need can be delivered.

Worried about losing your job? I have news for you: If your job still exists — which is less likely every day — you are going to lose it because no employer is going to wait for you to feel comfortable about contracting this virus. Why? Because that day will never come. This virus will always be there. If a vaccine evolves, it is unlikely to be any more effective than the flu vaccine.

So if you are scared of this virus, which may be less deadly than the seasonal flu, stay home. But don’t make the rest of us suffer. It doesn’t make any sense.