LETTER: Let’s get rid of federal government unions

Empty open hands of businessman

Regarding the Feb. 14 letter by John Pauli on teacher bonuses, which ended with, “The real issue here is the destruction of unions and reducing the power of teachers”: Actually, the real issue is John F. Kennedy’s issuance of an executive order in 1962 that allowed the creation of federal employee unions. This should have been a state issue. That order should be abolished.

We have enough laws on to cover every imaginable grievance to mankind. So federal government unions are unnecessary nowadays. The majority of the money extracted from the wages of public-sector union members goes into the pockets of Democratic Party politicians to promote their agendas.