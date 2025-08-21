LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
Making Las Vegas roads safer.
Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the Regional Transportation Commission’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.
Near my home, two streets with 25 mph and 35 mph limits and a four-way stop see daily speeding and stop-sign violations. Reporting this to the Metropolitan Police Department via its website brought no response. Even after speaking with a Metro captain, who promised to alert the motor unit, I’ve yet to see a single traffic officer in the area.
Review-Journal letter writers have documented drivers in unregistered vehicles, motorists using hand-held phones and other dangerous violations. Why aren’t Metro and other agencies enforcing the laws more aggressively? Are they taking advantage of federal grants for radar equipment?
Yes, staffing shortages — especially for the Nevada Highway Patrol — mean officers focus on high-priority calls. But traffic stops, especially for unregistered vehicles, generate revenue that can fund more officers, a practice San Diego has long used effectively. Stronger enforcement could also lower insurance rates and, most importantly, save lives.
It’s time for Southern Nevada law enforcement to make traffic safety a real priority. Visible, consistent enforcement would reduce violations, prevent tragedies and make our roads safer.