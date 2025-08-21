99°F
LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement

Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
August 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the Regional Transportation Commission’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

Near my home, two streets with 25 mph and 35 mph limits and a four-way stop see daily speeding and stop-sign violations. Reporting this to the Metropolitan Police Department via its website brought no response. Even after speaking with a Metro captain, who promised to alert the motor unit, I’ve yet to see a single traffic officer in the area.

Review-Journal letter writers have documented drivers in unregistered vehicles, motorists using hand-held phones and other dangerous violations. Why aren’t Metro and other agencies enforcing the laws more aggressively? Are they taking advantage of federal grants for radar equipment?

Yes, staffing shortages — especially for the Nevada Highway Patrol — mean officers focus on high-priority calls. But traffic stops, especially for unregistered vehicles, generate revenue that can fund more officers, a practice San Diego has long used effectively. Stronger enforcement could also lower insurance rates and, most importantly, save lives.

It’s time for Southern Nevada law enforcement to make traffic safety a real priority. Visible, consistent enforcement would reduce violations, prevent tragedies and make our roads safer.

