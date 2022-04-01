70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Let’s get to the bottom of the accusations at Garside Elementary

Robert Rush Las Vegas
March 31, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Hats off to Jeff German and Julie Wootton-Greener for their reporting on alleged abuse at Garside Elementary School (Monday Review-Journal).

There certainly appears to be a lack of transparency (and urgency) in city, school district and state investigations.

I see no motivation for a teacher to fabricate the story about strip searches as the school.

As a grandfather who has two granddaughters soon to enter school, I hope investigations run the full course.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
3
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
4
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
5
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST