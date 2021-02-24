LETTER: Let’s just let the teachers unions run the CDC

All this time we were expected to believe that the CDC was advising the American people based strictly on science. It now appears that the CDC is making recommendations based on input from the teachers unions.

(Getty Images)

In recent days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the statement that it was safe to put our children back into the classroom. The teachers unions were unhappy with the decision, and almost immediately the CDC retracted that statement.

All this time we were expected to believe that the CDC was advising the American people based strictly on science. It now appears that the CDC is making recommendations based on input from the teachers unions.

Let’s get rid of the middle man (CDC) and simply bring the teachers unions into the press conferences to give the American people the latest scientific updates on how we should deal with COVID-19.