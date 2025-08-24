95°F
LETTER: Let’s look at Newsom’s record

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rick Kern Incline Village
August 23, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom clearly vying for president in 2028, why aren’t the media asking questions regarding his qualifications?

He’s been trying podcasts and tweets — everything but governing. So let’s look at his accomplishments.

■ $24 billion spent on homelessness in California, and the state’s homeless numbers have quadrupled.

■ $180 billion spent on the high-speed rail project, originally touted to cost $33 billion, and not one mile of track laid on the ever-popular Bakersfield to Ceres line.

■ 10,000 homes lost in the Palisades and Eaton fires of eight months ago, and a mere 154 building permits issued to rebuild. At this rate, LA will take 43 years to issue all the permits needed to replace those homes.

■ California voted 43 percent for Donald Trump in 2024, yet Republicans hold only 17 percent of the seats in the U.S. House. Gov. Newsom has pledged further gerrymandering to eliminate more GOP seats. Talk about a “threat to democracy.”

This list could go on. But it gives you a good snapshot of the type of America we’d have if Gavin gets his wish and becomes president.

