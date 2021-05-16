79°F
Letters

LETTER: Let’s make June 1 the day of unmasking

Thomas Alessio Las Vegas
May 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
Now that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated by the end of this month, let’s call for a national unmasking day on June 1. Those not immunized have opted to take their chances, and those who are vulnerable and unable to be immunized will have to protect themselves from COVID and all the other things that might affect them. We should get back to normalized community activities.

