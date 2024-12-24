50°F
Letters

LETTER: Let’s make Social Security fair again

Brian Freymueller Henderson
December 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Dec. 18 editorial arguing that passing the Social Security Fairness Act would be a bad idea:

I wonder this, would people who will rely on Social Security as their primary income source think it fair if two-thirds of their income were taken in “fairness” if they have income from another source? I receive a government pension from my career. I did not pay into Social Security, only into the government pension plan.

I will be eligible to receive Social Security benefits from the work I have done before and after my career. The government offset will take approximately two-thirds of what I am eligible for. Did the government take any less Social Security tax from those paychecks? Absolutely not. I should receive 100 percent of what I’m eligible for from my other work.

Career choices have consequences. I chose a career where I would not get rich but would have a pension at the end. Don’t punish me and others like me for our choices when anyone could have made the same choice.

