LETTER: Let’s mandate rooftop solar in Las Vegas

Climate change and global warming impacts are constantly in the news. Federal policies might try to deal with the problem, but so far have had little major impact. Electric vehicles are the ongoing news-maker in solving the problem, but they still require energy to run. Where is all this additional electricity to power the “Electrical Era” going to come from?

We in Southern Nevada have the solution: solar-produced electrical energy. Mother Nature has blessed us with lots of sunshine and the solar energy that can come from it. But are we really doing our best to take advantage of it? Except for large solar energy fields on public lands (some of which are controversial) there are some smaller private installations, too. However, where are solar installations on private houses?

Look around Las Vegas at the small number of solar panel installations on roofs. This is especially notable on new construction. The answer to future electrical energy needs is right in our faces. All new construction should be mandated to have solar. What is an additional $20,000 to $25,000 in housing costs when the median price for a new home is $470,000? It is time to quit talking “green” and start doing more to “see green.”