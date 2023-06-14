LETTER: Let’s mandate tankless water heaters, EV chargers in new homes

An aerial view of housing development along South Odette Land and West Condotti Court in Summerlin, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County needs to make all new home construction equipped to use solar energy and have low-flow toilets, tankless water heaters and EV charging stations. Yes, this will increase the cost of the home significantly. But the savings in energy and water will more than likely be greater than the increase in the mortgage payments over of 30 years. I believe these changes would be attractive additions for the homebuyer and would save water and reduce the drain on power plants, reducing greenhouse effects.