84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Let’s mandate tankless water heaters, EV chargers in new homes

Marvin Botwinik Las Vegas
June 13, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
An aerial view of housing development along South Odette Land and West Condotti Court in Summer ...
An aerial view of housing development along South Odette Land and West Condotti Court in Summerlin, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County needs to make all new home construction equipped to use solar energy and have low-flow toilets, tankless water heaters and EV charging stations. Yes, this will increase the cost of the home significantly. But the savings in energy and water will more than likely be greater than the increase in the mortgage payments over of 30 years. I believe these changes would be attractive additions for the homebuyer and would save water and reduce the drain on power plants, reducing greenhouse effects.

MOST READ
1
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
2
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
3
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
4
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
5
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Las Vegas utility bills going up and up
LETTER: Las Vegas utility bills going up and up
LETTER: Water district excessive water use charge is unfair
LETTER: Water district excessive water use charge is unfair
LETTER: Rising energy costs and green mandates
LETTER: Rising energy costs and green mandates
LETTER: Cut! No more Nevada handouts for Hollywood
LETTER: Cut! No more Nevada handouts for Hollywood
LETTER: Sputtering government too involved in our lives
LETTER: Sputtering government too involved in our lives
LETTER: A’s stadium site will be a mess
LETTER: A’s stadium site will be a mess