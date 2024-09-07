LETTER: Let’s not forget Afghanistan

Three years have passed since the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan. People handed over children to those who were on line to board the plane. People were left behind who were supportive of the Americans, and their names were known. What did these individuals have to look forward to when we were out?

I remember Joe Biden talking a few days before the scheduled withdrawal about the planned process. He stated there were not going to be any helicopters landing on the roofs. He was referring to a previous U.S. withdrawal in another country where this happened. He was right: That did not happen. Instead we had people hanging on to the plane as it was taking off. The crowd even ran along the side of the plane before it picked up speed and left them behind. At one point I saw on a news report an object falling off one of the planes up in the air. That still haunts me.

Another item that became a major topic of discussion was the value of the equipment the Americans left behind. The equipment left behind was the cream of the crop that the Taliban would ever be able to acquire. They had no money. The Taliban equipment was old and dilapidated in comparison to that which was gifted to them. The Taliban displayed this equipment in parades, and they were so proud that they had it.

This was the responsibility of those in charge of this “withdrawal” when they made that decision to make sure America would not arm the enemy. If you are not taking it with you, destroy it. It was poor planning and anticipation on the part of all who were involved in this so-called plan. The final decision should come from the president on the advice of his generals. If protocol was followed, they get to own it.