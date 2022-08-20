LETTER: Let’s not forget Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID response
An abuse of power that deserves attention as the election nears.
I guess Gov. Steve Sisolak is hoping that Nevadans will forget how he mishandled the COVID situation. As far as I know, he has expressed no regrets over the countless businesses he caused to shut down, never to reopen — or over how his school closures and ill-advised mask policies harmed children educationally and psychologically. His long term dependence on his one-man-rule emergency declaration was an abuse of power. A lot of damage has been done under his watch. Fortunately, we have the opportunity to remove him from office come November.