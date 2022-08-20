94°F
LETTER: Let’s not forget Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID response

Debra Krupp Las Vegas
August 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak mingles with investor Joshua Saslove of Aspen, during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontainebleau on the north Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I guess Gov. Steve Sisolak is hoping that Nevadans will forget how he mishandled the COVID situation. As far as I know, he has expressed no regrets over the countless businesses he caused to shut down, never to reopen — or over how his school closures and ill-advised mask policies harmed children educationally and psychologically. His long term dependence on his one-man-rule emergency declaration was an abuse of power. A lot of damage has been done under his watch. Fortunately, we have the opportunity to remove him from office come November.

