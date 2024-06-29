LETTER: Let’s pay for what works when it comes to education

Why not invest in programs that have success stories and that work rather than fund the same old, same old system that has not been successful and will continue to flounder?

The poor performance of the Clark County School District has been an ongoing problem for many, many years. Our Democratic-controlled Legislature, the inept district Board of Trustees and progressives create roadblocks and policies that hinder student achievement and graduate many students ill-prepared for higher education and the local workforce.

From resisting charter schools, to clamoring for more money to solve problems, to protecting poor teacher performance, to restorative justice, to dumbing down the grading system, to lowering graduation requirements, to not enforcing accountability for failing to complete assignments on time, to allowing tests to be taken over and over — these are just a few of the policies that will continue to put unprepared students into the real world. Sadly, many will resort to crime, regular police encounters and court appearances.

Traditional public school is not for everyone. Alternatives such as charter and trade schools have proven to be successful. Why not invest in programs that have success stories and that work rather than fund the same old, same old system that has not been successful and will continue to flounder?