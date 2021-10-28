LETTER: Let’s play Guess That President
Joe Biden’s struggles.
It’s now come down to this: Joe Biden makes Jimmy Carter look like Ronald Reagan.
Joe Biden’s struggles.
It’s now come down to this: Joe Biden makes Jimmy Carter look like Ronald Reagan.
They traded the heart and soul of the team.
A problem until it isn’t.
Lots of rhetoric about I-15, water but little gets done.
He is destroying Americans’ faith in our democracy and in the integrity of our elections.
California doesn’t need it anymore.
Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.
What is so infuriating in this debate about the filibuster is that the other side (the Republicans) could not care less about “the rules.”
What would be wrong with just Las Vegas International Airport instead of naming it for some politician who future folks might find offensive?
It doesn’t matter what her constituents think.
Another worthless photo-op.