Letters

LETTER: Let’s play Guess That President

Marvin Wear Las Vegas
October 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
It’s now come down to this: Joe Biden makes Jimmy Carter look like Ronald Reagan.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Are Joe Biden voters happy?
David Ballard Las Vegas

Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Republicans don’t care about the rules
Marty Stark Las Vegas

What is so infuriating in this debate about the filibuster is that the other side (the Republicans) could not care less about “the rules.”